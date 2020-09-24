Done deal: Leeds United sign Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of central defender and Spain international Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad.

The defender has penned a four-year deal at Elland Road and is the second La Roja international to join the Premier League club following the transfer of Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia.

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of defender Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 24, 2020

The 27-year-old joined La Real in 2017 in a €6m transfer from Real Madrid, who are set to receive a reported €4m from this transfer due to a sell-on clause in the contract.

Earlier this summer, Ligue 1 club Monaco were heavily linked to the player but that was when Robert Moreno – former Spain boss – was in charge, which is no longer the case.

Llorente previously enjoyed loan spells in the top-flight at Rayo Vallecano and Malaga before his move to the Basque Country, while he has won five caps for the Spanish national team.

Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand and Modio Sagnan are the three remaining central defenders remaining in Imanol Aguacil’s squad.

Image via Real Sociedad