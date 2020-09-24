Done deal: Bayer Leverkusen sign Atletico Madrid defender Arias on loan

Atletico Madrid defender Santiago Arias has joined Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan deal, it has been confirmed.

The Colombian international will play in Germany for the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign, although there is no indication that a purchase option has been included in the deal.

Capable of playing on either side of a back four, the full-back – who impressed at the 2018 World Cup for his nation – struggled for regular game-time in the Spanish capital.

Arias is behind Kieran Trippier and Sime Vrsaljko in the pecking order with Diego Simeone’s side and he started just 11 matches in La Liga last season.

The 28-year-old joined Atleti in the summer of 2018 from PSV Eindhoven, where he spent five seasons, in a deal worth a reported €11m.

Arias played a total of 51 matches for Atleti (39 in La Liga, five in the Copa del Rey, one in the Spanish Super Cup and six in the Champions League) in which he scored one goal and provided three assists.

