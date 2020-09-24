Barcelona teen star Ansu Fati release clause rises to €400m

Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati has a new release clause of €400m at the club after being promoted to the first-team squad at the Camp Nou.

The player has officially been included in the first-team squad at the Blaugrana for the upcoming season, and he has inherited the number 22 shirt number vacated by Arturo Vidal.

As highlighted by Diario Sport, that activates a clause in his contract which sees his release clause rocket from €170m to €400m.

The shirt number at the Camp Nou has previously been occupied by the likes of Frank de Boer, Michael Reiziger, Geovanni, Eric Abidal, Dani Alves and Aleix Vidal.

It comes after the 17-year-old scored his first ever goal for the Spanish senior national team just days after making his debut, putting in starring performances for La Roja.

Fati – born in Guinea Bissau, but who now has Spanish nationality and also previously qualified to represent Portugal – scored and assisted on his first start for the Blaugrana in their 5-2 win over Valencia last September and his level of performance has generated a great level of excitement.

He ended last season with eight goals across 33 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants and will be looking for a more prominent role this season despite his tender years.