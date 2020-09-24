Barcelona president Bartomeu wants send-off friendly for striker Suarez

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is hopeful the club can arrange a special friendly for outgoing striker Luis Suarez when fans can return to football stadiums in Spain.

Atletico Madrid confirmed the signing of Suarez on Wednesday night, subject to the passing of a medical, with the Uruguayan poised to pen a two-year deal at Los Rojiblancos.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season last time out, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014, becoming the club’s third all-time leading goal scorer.

“I would like you to have a tribute match so that you can say goodbye to all the fans, when the pandemic allows us to return to the stadiums,” Bartomeu said, as per Marca.

“I want to highlight your contribution by your character, fight and winning spirit. On behalf of all the Catalans I thank you after six years. They have been years of much struggle, I hope that the personal and professional future is as good as it has been up to now. I want you to be happy on and off the pitch. Barça is your home forever.

“You have given us so much that today we are very grateful.”

It has been reported that many Barcelona officials were angered by the manner of Suarez’s exit, with some even threatening to hand in their resignations with Suarez said to have been frustrated by the Blaugrana previously planning to block his exit.