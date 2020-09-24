Barcelona B have outspent Real Madrid in transfer window

The B team of Barcelona is the seventh highest spending side in Spain this summer and has outspent Real Madrid alongside 13 other teams in La Liga.

The details of the spending are outlined by a report in Marca, which highlights how the Blaugrana’s B team – who are in the regionalised third tier of Spanish football – have spent €13m in transfer fees on new signings this transfer window.

Madrid are one of a host of major Spanish clubs – alongside Valencia, Real Betis, Athletic Club Bilbao, Real Sociedad and Alaves – who have not spent any money on transfer fees this window.

There are another seven La Liga clubs who have not spent as much money as Barca’s B team, with Segunda outfit Almeria (€10.75m) almost matching their total.

Only Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Villarreal, Getafe and Granada have outspent the Barcelona B team – who have added Matheus Pereira (€8m from Juventus), Gustavo Maia (€4m to Sao Paulo) and Senegalese central defender Moussa Ndiaye (€500k from Aspire).