No Barcelona deal yet for Ajax defender Dest

Barcelona have not yet reached a full agreement with Ajax to sign their defender and United States international Sergino Dest, with Bayern Munich still in the frame for his signature.

Reports on Tuesday suggested the Catalan club had struck a deal with the Dutch giants to sign the right-back but that appears to be somewhat premature.

It appears that whilst the clubs are in negotiations, there is not yet a final agreement and Dest may yet move to Bayern.

Dest had been said to be an option for the club, as Barcelona reportedly identified three possible replacements for Nelson Semedo, who was the only specialist right-back in the club’s first-team squad and is now set to join Wolves in a permanent deal while Moussa Wague has left for PAOK.

As per Guillem Balague, the deal means that the Blaugrana are likely to discontinue their interest in signing Norwich City defender Max Aarons.

Dest, 19, has already been capped three times by his national despite spending his childhood in the Netherlands and has risen quickly through the ranks at Ajax since joining the club in 2018.

Dest only made his debut for the Dutch giants first team last season and he has clocked up 36 appearances, scoring twice.

The teenager is said to be capable of playing on either side of the defence, although is most comfortable on the right side, and is one of the highest rated players in the Eredivisie.

Dest committed his national future to the United States in October 2019 having made his debut against Mexico the previous month.

