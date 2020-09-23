Leeds United move for Levante midfielder star Jose Campana

Leeds United are closing in on a deal to sign Levante midfielder Jose Campana this summer, according to radio station Onda Cero.

It is said that the newly-promoted Premier League club are prepared to offer up to €18m for the central midfielder, although Levante’s initial starting point for negotiations is closer to €30m.

#LevanteUD 🐸 Gran interés del @LUFC en @JoseGCampana 💰El club inglés llegaría a 16/18 millones de euros

💴El equipo granota lo tasa en 30

👍🏻Al jugador le seduce jugar la Premier pic.twitter.com/WTdJeS7OFp — ONDA DEPORTIVA (@ODValencia) September 23, 2020

Campana previously had a short stint in England with Crystal Palace but he is now keen on a return to the division and he would be the third La Liga arrival at Elland Road following deals for Rodrigo Moreno and Diego Llorente of Valencia and Real Sociedad respectively.

The 27-year-old began his career at Sevilla before joining Palace in a €2m deal back in the summer of 2013.

The midfielder has gone through a number of clubs across Europe since including Nurnberg, Sampdoria, Porto and Alcorcon before joining Levante in the summer of 2016.

The former Spain Under-21 star appeared in 40 of Levante’s 41 matches last season and is now a key part of their midfield.