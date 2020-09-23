DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid sign striker Luis Suarez from Barcelona

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of striker Luis Suarez from Barcelona in one of the most eye-catching deals of the transfer window.
Atleti confirmed the deal on Wednesday evening, subject to the passing of a medical, with the Uruguayan poised to pen a two-year deal at Los Rojiblancos.
The previous evening, it was reported by Spanish radio that Atleti would not pay a transfer for Suarez and instead would pay the Blaugrana €2m each time they qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League whilst the striker was in their squad.
Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times.
Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014, becoming the club’s third all-time leading goal scorer.