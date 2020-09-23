Barcelona have no interest in Chelsea defender Rudiger – report

Barcelona have no interest in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger despite reports he is an option for them this transfer window.

The details are outlined in a report from El Mundo Deportivo, who say that the Catalan giants have discarded the signing of the Germany international despite Kicker claiming of interest.

Rudiger has not featured for the Blues to date this season and this has sparked rumours that the West London club will allow his departure this month.

He is an international teammate of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and could be viewed as an affordable option to bolster the Blaugrana’s central defence.

Rudiger initially moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2017 from Roma but now faces an uncertain future following the signings of Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr this summer.

Ronald Araujo has also been promoted to the first-team squad while Barcelona transfer news has also linked them with a return for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.