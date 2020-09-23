Assessor denies Atletico Madrid striker Suarez cheated Italian citizenship exam

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez did not cheat on his exam to gain Italian citizenship last week, according to his accessor for the test.

The Uruguayan striker undertook the test last week in Perugia but, as reported in Marca on Tuesday, the Italian police force say there were irregularities in his application and they believe the questions he would be asked were leaked to him prior to the exam.

The allegations are of a serious nature as it appears that Suarez’s score in the test was pre-determined before its completion with the nature of the application viewed as a security breach.

It is said that the topics covered in the exam were pre-agreed with the striker, who joined Atleti from Barcelona this week, as he was undertaking the test ahead of a proposed move to Juventus which subsequently collapsed.

However, Lorenzo Rocca – a professor at the University of Perugia who was accessing the test – claims that no wrongdoing was committed.

🗣️🇮🇹 @hectorglez29 ha hablado con Lorenzo Rocca, examinador de Luis Suárez en Perugia 📝❌ Lorenzo Rocca asegura a @ElLarguero que NO le pasaron las preguntas del examen a Suárez 🗣️👮 Lorenzo Rocca estuvo declarando ante la policía durante tres horashttps://t.co/U6AGgX8BaT — El Larguero (@ellarguero) September 23, 2020

Speaking to Cadena Ser, he denied all the allegations and said that Suarez was able to conjugate all his Italian verbs very well.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times and he has now swapped Barca for the Spanish capital.