Real Madrid receive €4m from Leeds signing of Real Sociedad’s Llorente

Real Madrid are set to pocket €4m from the €20m transfer taking Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente to Leeds United.

The details are outlined by a report in Marca, which outlines how Madrid included a 20 percent sell-on clause in their sale of Llorente three years ago, even though the player made just two substitute appearances in La Liga for Los Blancos – totally only 22 minutes.

The 27-year-old joined La Real in 2017 in a €6m transfer from Real Madrid but they will almost equal that income from this move to Elland Road.

Llorente previously enjoyed loan spells in the top-flight at Rayo Vallecano and Malaga before his move to the Basque Country, while he has won five caps for the Spanish national team.

The latest report adds that Mario Hermoso and Leandro Cabrera – of Atletico Madrid and Espanyol respectively – are two potential targets for the Basque club to fill the void left by Llorente.

Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand and Modio Sagnan are now the three central defenders remaining in Imanol Aguacil’s squad.

Image via Real Sociedad