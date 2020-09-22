Real Madrid midfielder Odegaard tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard has tested positive for Covid-19 following Monday’s round of testing, report Onda Cero radio station.

The Norwegian is said to have returned a positive test result following the club’s regular testing schedule and is now set to enter a period of self-isolation and quarantine until he fully recovers, while it is likely that the rest of the Madrid squad will now train individually as per the health guidelines.

🎙️@jrdelamorena “Odegaard ha dado positivo en los PCR realizados ayer a la plantilla tras su vuelta de San Sebastián” “El club está a la espera de otra prueba que confirme este positivo del noruego” pic.twitter.com/yTQ75wIyJs — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) September 22, 2020

The club are now waiting for a second positive test to confirm the outcome of the first test – which can occasionally provide an error.

Odegaard’s return to Madrid following a season on loan at Real Sociedad was confirmed last month and the Norwegian is set to challenge for a regular starting slot in Zidane’s side this season and he featured against his former side on Sunday.

Odegaard netted seven goals for La Real last season and is the only major player to join the first-team squad at the club this summer.