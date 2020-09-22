Nelson Semedo confirms Barcelona exit ahead of Wolves transfer

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo has confirmed he is leaving the club ahead of a reported move to Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Portugal international is now set to leave the Camp Nou after a three-year stint, where he won four trophies including two La Liga titles.

Semedo saying his goodbyes on insta #WWFC pic.twitter.com/abG3DqKeoe — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) September 22, 2020

Semedo was signed by Benfica in the summer of 2017 for a €35m fee but has not always featured regularly for the side, with Sergi Roberto often preferred at full-back.

He is now set to be the latest exit from the Camp Nou in a busy summer of outgoings as Luis Suarez also closes in on an exit following the departures of Ivan Rakitic, Arthur Melo and Arturo Vidal to Sevilla, Juventus and Inter respectively.

The Blaugrana are likely to recoup the fee they paid for the Portuguese player three years with a separate report claiming they have reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Sergino Dest.