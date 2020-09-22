More Barcelona chaos as directors to quit after club agree Suarez exit to Atletico Madrid

There has been a significant split in the Barcelona board room over the club’s decision to sell striker Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid and several directors are now threatening to resign.

It is reported that many senior officials at the Camp Nou are angry at the decision to allow the Uruguayan striker to leave and join their La Liga rivals without an upfront payment, and they are now considering their positions.

Algunos directivos NO están de acuerdo con la salida de Luis Suárez y podrían presentar la dimisión en las próximas horas (vía @Alfremartinezz) #fcblive pic.twitter.com/AQ32xGgjIO — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) September 22, 2020

It follows a report in Cadena Ser that Atleti and Barcelona have reached an agreement for the Uruguayan’s transfer following an earlier impasse.

It is now claimed that there will be no transfer fee involved directly for the switch, but Atleti will have to pay the Blaugrana a total of €2m each time they reach the quarter-final stage of the Champions League while the player is at the club.

As Suarez is set to pen a two-year deal at Los Rojiblancos, this could potentially net Barcelona a transfer fee of €4m.

Suarez has netted 197 goals – including 21 last season – across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014, becoming the club’s third all-time leading goal scorer.