Leeds United to sign Real Sociedad defender Llorente

Leeds United are set to seal the signing of Real Sociedad defender and Spain international Diego Llorente, according to Sky Sports News reporter Bryan Swanson.

It is claimed that a deal is close to take the central defender to Elland Road and he will be the second La Roja international to join the Premier League club following the transfer of Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia.

LATEST: Leeds in advanced talks with Real Sociedad over defender Diego Llorente. Deal close. #LUFC #TransferShow #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) September 22, 2020

The 27-year-old joined La Real in 2017 in a €6m transfer from Real Madrid and whilst there is a €50m release clause in place, a fee is likely to be agreed significantly below that total.

Last summer, a report in El Mundo Deportivo claimed West Ham and Tottenham were among the clubs monitoring a transfer for Llorente while in November, LeicestershireLive claimed Leicester City had joined the race.

Earlier this summer, Ligue 1 club Monaco were heavily linked to the player.

Llorente previously enjoyed loan spells in the top-flight at Rayo Vallecano and Malaga before his move to the Basque Country, while he has won five caps for the Spanish national team.