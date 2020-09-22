Gareth Bale’s agent criticises Real Madrid following Tottenham return

Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has hit out at Real Madrid over their treatment of the Welsh international prior to his loan switch to Tottenham.

Barnett has been ardent critic of the La Liga giants handling of his client in recent months, and he has labelled their treatment of him as disrespectful.

The 31-year old rejoined Spurs on a 12 month deal last week, with his position in Spanish capital becoming increasingly difficult after being frozen out of the first team by Zinedine Zidane.

Bale’s current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu runs until 2022, however, Barnett’s comments hint his client will not be returning to Madrid at the end of 2020-21.

“We had offers from other clubs, but he wanted to be back at Tottenham,” he told an interview with the Daily Telegraph.

“It is important that he is happy and now he is.

“It was agreed his career at Real Madrid was over, so it was quite easy once we realised it was serious.

“It was a build-up of a clash of personalities, a build-up of not being supported, it was many different things.

“For somebody who has done as well as he has for Real Madrid, he did not get the respect he deserved and that was a big problem.

“What he’s achieved for Real Madrid, they should be kissing the floor that he walks on.”

Bale is currently sidelined due to a knee injury picked up on international duty at the start of September, and his Spurs debut will now be delayed until mid October.

Despite the negativity over his exit, Bale’s time at Real Madrid has seen him amass an impressive set of major honours, including four Champions League titles and two La Liga winners medals.