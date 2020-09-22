Done deal: Real Sociedad confirm Leeds switch for Spain international Llorente

Leeds United have agreed a fee with Real Sociedad for the transfer of their defender and Spain international Diego Llorente, the club have confirmed.

It is claimed that a deal is finalised to take the central defender to Elland Road and he will be the second La Roja international to join the Premier League club following the transfer of Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia.

ℹ️ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: #RealSociedad and @LUFC have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of @diego_2llorente. Eskerrik asko, thank you! We wish you the best of luck in this new stage of your career, Diego!#AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/hnJvxcXQcN — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) September 22, 2020

The 27-year-old joined La Real in 2017 in a €6m transfer from Real Madrid and whilst there is a €50m release clause in place, a fee is likely to be significantly below that total and probably less than half that sum.

Last summer, a report in El Mundo Deportivo claimed West Ham and Tottenham were among the clubs monitoring a transfer for Llorente while in November, LeicestershireLive claimed Leicester City had joined the race.

Earlier this summer, Ligue 1 club Monaco were heavily linked to the player but that was when Robert Moreno – former Spain boss – was in charge, which is no longer the case.

Llorente previously enjoyed loan spells in the top-flight at Rayo Vallecano and Malaga before his move to the Basque Country, while he has won five caps for the Spanish national team.