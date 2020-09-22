Done deal: Inter sign Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal

The departure of midfielder Arturo Vidal from Barcelona has been confirmed by the club as he has joined Italian side Inter in a deal worth €1m.

The Chilean international has had long-standing links with a move to the Italian club, where it is thought that he is keen on a reunion with his former Juventus boss Antonio Conte.

❗ Agreement with @Inter for the transfer of @kingarturo23. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 22, 2020

Vidal had reportedly visited Barcelona’s training ground last week to say goodbye to his teammates and collect his items from the facilities.

Vidal had won eight successive league titles across three different clubs before the Blaugrana fell short in this season’s La Liga title race.

The central midfielder looked set for Inter in the summer of 2018 until the Blaugrana swooped in late to sign him from Bayern Munich.

He is set one of a number of experienced high-earners to depart this summer with Ivan Rakitic joining Sevilla and the futures of Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba also unclear.

Vidal netted 11 goals in 96 appearances for the Catalan giants.