DONE DEAL: Alvaro Morata joins Juventus from Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has joined Italian champions Juventus on a season-long loan deal, the club have confirmed.

It is reported by Cadena Cope that Juve will pay €10m for the loan deal with a €45m option to sign the striker permanently.

Morata – whose wife is Italian – is said to have been frustrated at Atleti in recent months and particularly when boss Diego Simeone opted to play Diego Costa ahead of him on several occasions near the end of last season.

Acuerdo con la @juventusfc para la cesión de @AlvaroMorata

Acuerdo con la @juventusfc para la cesión de @AlvaroMorata

Indeed, after football resumed in June, Morata only started six of 12 matches for Los Rojiblancos and was a substitute in the Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig.

It follows a report that Juventus want Morata with their new boss Andrea Pirlo – a former teammate of the Spaniard – keen to push for a deal.

The striker previously spent two years in Italy with the Bianconeri – where he scored 15 goals in 63 games, helping them to two league titles and the 2015 Champions League final.

The 27-year old had struggled for consistency with Simeone’s side since his return to the Spanish capital in January 2019, however 12 league goals last season may have handed him a second chance in Simeone’s plans at the Wanda Metropolitano.