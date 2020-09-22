Diego Simeone reaches out to Lucas Torreira over Atletico Madrid move

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has personally contacted Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira over a possible move to the Spanish capital.

The Uruguayan international has been linked with an exit from the Emirates Stadium ahead of the closure of the transfer window, and according to reports from the Daily Mail he could join Los Rojiblancos.

The report states Simeone wants to bring in Torreira as part of a 12 month loan deal from the Premier League, to bolster his midfield options for the season ahead.

However, Simeone’s interest in the former Sampdoria man is set to be challenged by Serie A sides Torino and Fiorentina.

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have already been engaged in rumoured transfer talks earlier this summer, with the Gunners tracking Ghanaian international Thomas Partey.

Mikel Arteta’s side have not offered to activate Partey’s €50m release clause, and Atletico are unwilling to negotiate a lower price for the 27-year old.