Barcelona striker Suarez cheated Italian citizenship exam, say police

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez cheated on his exam to gain Italian citizenship last week, according to the national police force.

The Uruguayan striker undertook the test last week in Perugia but, as outlined by Marca, it is now claimed by the police that there were irregularities in his application and they believe the questions he would be asked were leaked to him prior to the exam.

🚨🚨🚔 NOTICIA | #LuisSuarez 💥 La Policía italiana cree que el examen de Luis Suárez fue una estafa: ✅ Conocía las preguntas de los profesores

✅ Estaba aprobado antes de hacerlo

✅ Abren investigación a Suárez por su pasaporte italianohttps://t.co/UXPgAbKw6j — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) September 22, 2020

The allegations are of a serious nature as it appears that Suarez’s score in the test was pre-determined before its completion with the nature of the application viewed as a security breach.

It is said that the topics covered in the exam were pre-agreed with the Barcelona striker, who was undertaking the test ahead of a proposed move to Juventus which has subsequently collapsed.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times, and he is not thought to be in the plans of new boss Ronald Koeman.

Suarez is reportedly now set to leave the Camp Nou and has been linked with La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.