Barcelona rising star Monchu joins Girona on loan

Barcelona midfielder Monchu has agreed a season long loan deal to join Segunda Division side Girona.

❗️ Monchu, reforç pel centre del camp ➡️ El Club arriba a un acord amb el Barça per la cessió del futbolista mallorquí. + INFO https://t.co/jofWY6hSRE Benvingut, Monchu! 👏👏#GironaFC pic.twitter.com/HqPjwsdpBK — Girona FC 9️⃣0️⃣🎂 (@GironaFC) September 22, 2020

The 21-year old has established himself as a key player in the club’s youth and reserve teams in the last three seasons, before being handed a senior debut by Ernesto Valverde last season.

He made a cameo appearance in La Blaugrana’s 3-1 Champions League win over Napoli in August 2020.

The agreement with Barcelona’s Catalan neighbours does not include a purchase clause at the end of 2020-21, but with his current deal at the Camp Nou expiring in July 2021 he could leave.

Barcelona have not made a decision on whether to activate a 12 month extension on his contract, however, with his first team opportunities set to be limited is looks likely be will depart.

Girona have already secured a double loan move from partner club Manchester City for Arijanet Muric and Pablo Moreno.

Image via Barcelona CF on Twitter