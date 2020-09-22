Barcelona reject loan offer from PSV Eindhoven for Pedri

Barcelona have reportedly rejected a season long loan offer from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven for highly rated winger Pedro ‘Pedri’ Gonzalez Lopez.

The 17-year old finally joined Barcelona this summer, after signing a pre-agreement to join La Blaugrana back in September 2019.

The Spanish U21 international remained on loan at Las Palmas in 2019-20, playing a key role for the Canary Islands club with 36 league appearances and four goals last season.

He joined up with the Barcelona squad for pre-season training earlier this month, with manager Ronald Koeman looking to include him in his first team plans in the coming months.

According to reports from Marca, Koeman immediately rejected the potential of a loan move away either within Spain, or to the Netherlands in 2020-21.

Koeman is unlikely to change his mind on Pedri before the transfer window, however fellow Barcelona youth stars Monchu Sergio Akieme and Moussa Wague have joined Girona, Almeria and PAOK on loan respectively.