Barcelona agree personal terms for Norwich defender Max Aarons

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Norwich City full-back Max Aarons on a five-year contract, report Diario Sport.

The report claims the right-back is edging closer to an astonishing move to the Camp Nou, having been relegated from the Premier League with the Canaries last season.

Norwich asking for £20+10 and would let him go on loan. #FCB only asked on Friday loan with no obligation. So no club agreement in place yet https://t.co/SkzznFYzfO — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) September 22, 2020

Aarons is said to be an option for the club, as Barcelona have identified three possible replacements for Nelson Semedo, who was the only specialist right-back in the club’s first-team squad and is now set to join Wolves in a permanent deal while Moussa Wague has left for PAOK.

The latest report adds that there is yet to be an agreement between the two clubs for the transfer of Aarons, although it is anticipated that one will be reached.

Whilst the deal is set to initially be a loan agreement, Norwich are demanding a compulsory purchase option which is said to be an initial £20m plus a further £10m in add-ons.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that the Catalan giants are also rivalling Bayern Munich in their attempts to sign defender Sergino Dest from Ajax.