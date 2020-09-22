Barcelona agree deal to sign Ajax defender Sergino Dest

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign their defender and United States international Sergino Dest, who had also been wanted by Bayern Munich.

The details have been outlined from reports in TV3 and Diario Sport journalists who claim that the Catalan giants have won the race for the player – paying €20m upfront alongside a further €5m in add-ons.

Avanza TV3 acuerdo Barcelona y Ajax por el traspaso de Sergiño Dest por 20 M € fijos y 5 variables . El lateral será nuevo jugador del Barcelona!! — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) September 22, 2020

Dest had been said to be an option for the club, as Barcelona reportedly identified three possible replacements for Nelson Semedo, who was the only specialist right-back in the club’s first-team squad and is now set to join Wolves in a permanent deal while Moussa Wague has left for PAOK.

As per Guillem Balague, the deal means that the Blaugrana are likely to discontinue their interest in signing Norwich City defender Max Aarons.

Dest, 19, has already been capped three times by his national despite spending his childhood in the Netherlands and has risen quickly through the ranks at Ajax since joining the club in 2018.

Dest only made his debut for the Dutch giants first team last season and he has clocked up 36 appearances, scoring twice.

The teenager is said to be capable of playing on either side of the defence, although is most comfortable on the right side, and is one of the highest rated players in the Eredivisie.

Dest committed his national future to the United States in October 2019 having made his debut against Mexico the previous month.