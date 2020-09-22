Atletico Madrid will sign Cavani if Barcelona block Suarez deal

Atletico Madrid will move to sign free agent Edinson Cavani should Barcelona stand firm on their decision to block their deal for striker Luis Suarez, report Marca.

A deal taking Suarez to Atleti had appeared to be certain with the Catalan giants agreeing the termination of the player’s contract and allowing him to join another club, but they have taken issue with Los Rojiblancos being the destination.

Suarez’s move to Atleti had looked set to be combined with the exit of striker Alvaro Morata, who is going to join Juventus on a season-long loan arrangement with an option to buy.

Another Uruguayan, Cavani is a free agent after his contract in the France capital expired this summer but he has yet to agree terms with a new club.

A recent report claimed the Uruguayan had twice been offered directly to Barcelona through his representatives, but the club were not in a position to sign the striker.

The Uruguayan scored 200 goals in 300 appearances for PSG – the top scorer in the club’s history and is still widely regarded as one of the world’s best strikers and will not cost a transfer fee this summer.