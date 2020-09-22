Atletico Madrid sign Barcelona striker Suarez on free transfer with bonuses included

Atletico Madrid will not pay a transfer fee to Barcelona for the signing of striker Luis Suarez but the deal is instead based on the club’s on-field success, report Cadena Ser.

The Spanish radio station are developing on their story that Atleti and Barcelona have reached an agreement for the Uruguayan’s transfer following an earlier impasse.

It is now claimed that there will be no transfer fee involved directly for the switch, but Atleti will have to pay the Blaugrana a total of €2m each time they reach the quarter-final stage of the Champions League while the player is at the club.

🚨⚽️ Informa @ManuCarreno 💥El Atlético no pagará traspaso por Suárez 💶Sí pagará por objetivos: si el Atlético se mete en cuartos de la Champions pagará 2 millones cada año 📝Suárez firma por 2 temporadas y cobrará 7,5 millones por cada temporada 📻 Más info en @ElLarguero pic.twitter.com/gILAYbdba6 — El Larguero (@ellarguero) September 22, 2020

The report adds that the experienced striker will pen a two-year deal at the Wanda Metropolitano on a contract worth €7.5m per season.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014, becoming the club’s third all-time leading goal scorer.