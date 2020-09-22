Atletico Madrid defender Gimenez tests positive for Covid-19

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that their defender Jose Maria Gimenez has tested positive for Covid-19 following Monday’s round of testing.

The Uruguayan returned a positive test result following the club’s regular testing schedule and is now entering a period of self-isolation and quarantine until he fully recovers, while the rest of the Atleti squad will now train individually as per the health guidelines.

The news comes days ahead of Atleti starting their 2020/21 campaign at home to Granada in La Liga.

Nuestro jugador, @JoseMaGimenez13, ha dado positivo por Covid en las últimas pruebas realizadas ayer; se encuentra aislado y cumpliendo la correspondiente cuarentena en su domicilio.

Gimenez is one of the club’s four captains this season and his role has gained even greater significance following a number of exits last summer, including defensive partner Diego Godin.

The Uruguayan defender signed a new long-term contract at Los Rojiblancos last summer until 2023 with his new deal including a reported €120m release clause.

The 25-year-old has been part of Diego Simeone’s first-team squad for six seasons and is a tough, aggressive, quick and commanding central defender.

However, Gimenez has suffered 17 different injuries in his career, 15 of which have been muscular and has started 20 or more La Liga games in just one season and not at all in the past four campaigns.