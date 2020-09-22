Atletico Madrid and Barcelona agree transfer of Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of striker Luis Suarez to break an impasse on the deal, report Cadena Ser.

It is said that Atleti will pay the Blaugrana an unspecified transfer fee for the player, who had previously agreed to leave Barcelona on a free transfer before the club blocked his move to Atleti due to the fact they were a rival club.

🚨⚽️ ÚLTIMA HORA 🎙️ Informa @AdriaAlbets 💥 Barça y Atlético de Madrid llegan a un acuerdo para el traspaso de Luis Suárez, según el Barça ‼️ El uruguayo NO se irá gratis, siempre según el club pic.twitter.com/8FmBe2L56g — El Larguero (@ellarguero) September 22, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Suarez was said to be furious with Barcelona for blocking the proposed move and a compromise has now been reached.

Suarez’s move to Atleti had looked set to be combined with the likely exit of striker Alvaro Morata, who is reportedly going to join Juventus on a season-long loan arrangement with an option to buy.

Diego Simeone and Atleti’s CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin are said to have been in constant contact with the Uruguayan and had been closing in on doing what would be one of the most remarkable deals of the summer.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times, and he is not thought to be in the plans of new boss Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou, but that does not look likely to materialise this summer, although the exit of Suarez could help finance his replacement.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman had opened the door for Suarez to stay at the Camp Nou after reports indicated Suarez’s proposed move to Juventus had collapsed and Lionel Messi had reportedly been persuading the striker to stay at the Camp Nou.