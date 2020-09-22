Ajax quote Barcelona €25m for defender Sergino Dest

Ajax have quoted Barcelona an asking price of €25m for their defender and United States international Sergino Dest, who is also being pursued by Bayern Munich.

The details are outlined by ESPN, who say that the Blaugrana and Bayern are both set to go head-to-head for the full-back in the closing weeks of the transfer window.

Dest is said to be an option for the club, as Barcelona have identified three possible replacements for Nelson Semedo, who was the only specialist right-back in the club’s first-team squad and is now set to join Wolves in a permanent deal while Moussa Wague has left for PAOK.

Dest, 19, has already been capped three times by his national despite spending his childhood in the Netherlands and has risen quickly through the ranks at Ajax since joining the club in 2018.

Dest only made his debut for the Dutch giants first team last season and he has clocked up 36 appearances, scoring twice.

The teenager is said to be capable of playing on either side of the defence, although is most comfortable on the right side, and is one of the highest rated players in the Eredivisie.

Dest committed his national future to the United States in October 2019 having made his debut against Mexico the previous month.