Sevilla confident of Jules Kounde stay despite Manchester City offer

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has confirmed the club rejected a significant bid for central defender Jules Kounde after reported interest from Manchester City.

Those reports had claimed City had lodged a €55m offer for the Frenchman and whilst Monchi did not name the English team directly as those responsible for the bid, he later did reference them in relation to Kounde.

The French Under-21 international made 40 appearances in all competitions last season and played a key role as Julen Lopetegui’s side secured the Europa League title last month.

“Kounde has not reached any agreement with Manchester City,” Monchi explained to reporters, via Diario de Sevilla, as he confirmed a bid of “two and a half times” what Sevilla paid for the player a year ago.

“It is true that in recent days we have received interest from a club in Jules. That club has transmitted an offer to us that has been valued by the management committee and has been rejected.”

Kounde, 21, joined Sevilla from Ligue 1 club Bordeaux a year ago and has established himself as the regular central defensive partner of Diego Carlos at the Andalusian club.

City are also rumoured to be tracking Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly as their first choice to upgrade the heart of their defence ahead of the closure of the transfer window early next month.

However, as things stand, their pursuit of a new central defender continues.