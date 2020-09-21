Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic wants Frankfurt loan return

Real Madrid’s out-of-favour striker Luka Jovic wants to return to German club Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, a year after leaving the club.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo outlines how the Serbian is now totally out of the frame at the Santiago Bernabeu and is pushing for a return to the Bundesliga side.

The striker was signed from Frankfurt in a reported €60m deal last summer but has struggled to settle in the Spanish capital, where he started just four La Liga games and netted two league goals last campaign.

He has netted two goals and provided two assists for the club which means a participation in a goal, on average, each 192.5 minutes.

Serbian striker Jovic was prolific for Frankfurt in the 2018/19 campaign and he netted a devastating 27 goals for the club that term, including 10 in their run to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

That prompted the Bundesliga club to trigger their purchase option on a deal from Benfica, before selling permanently to Madrid – where he has failed to dislodge primary attacking star Karim Benzema.

Indeed, Jovic was not trusted by Zinedine Zidane during Sunday’s goalless draw against Real Sociedad.