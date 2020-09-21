Real Madrid consider signing free agent Edinson Cavani

Real Madrid are considering a move to sign free agent Edinson Cavani following his exit from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Marca.

Cavani is a free agent after his contract in the France capital expired this summer but he has yet to agree terms with a new club.

A recent report claimed the Uruguayan had twice been offered directly to Barcelona through his representatives, but the club were not in a position to sign the striker.

The Uruguayan scored 200 goals in 300 appearances for PSG – the top scorer in the club’s history and is still widely regarded as one of the world’s best strikers and will not cost a transfer fee this summer.

Madrid’s attacking shortcomings were evident in their opening day La Liga draw at Real Sociedad – a match which ended scoreless.

There have been no new additions to Zinedine Zidane’s squad this season apart from the returning Martin Odegaard.