Luis Suarez joining Atletico Madrid after Barcelona exit

Atletico Madrid will sign striker Luis Suarez after his release from Barcelona, according to a report in Onda Cero.

Suarez’s move to Atleti looks set to be combined with the likely exit of striker Alvaro Morata, who is reportedly going to join Juventus on a season-long loan arrangement with an option to buy.

Luis Suárez será jugador del At. Madrid. El Barcelona le pagará en torno a la mitad de la ficha de este año para rescindir el contrato. Adiós a Él Pistolero. El tiempo lo dirá pero es una decisión MUY arriesgada pic.twitter.com/ZvTJmw38Fd — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) September 21, 2020

Diego Simeone and Atleti’s CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin are said to have been in constant contact with the Uruguayan and are now closing in on doing what would be one of the most remarkable deals of the summer.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times, and he is not thought to be in the plans of new boss Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou, but that does not look likely to materialise this summer, although the exit of Suarez could help finance his replacement.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman had opened the door for Suarez to stay at the Camp Nou after reports indicated Suarez’s proposed move to Juventus had collapsed and Lionel Messi is reportedly persuading the striker to stay at the Camp Nou.

Suarez has now left the Blaugrana after a six-year spell, with the club paying him half of his final year’s salary.