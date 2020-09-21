Luis Rubiales reelected as RFEF president until 2024

Luis Rubiales has retained his position as president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for another four years following a vote at the Ciudad de Futbol in Madrid.

Rubiales received 90 out of 145 votes as the sole candidate for the position, following Iker Casillas’ decision to withdraw from the presidential race.

Rubiales will now continue in the role until at least 2024, when the RFEF are expected to hold another election, as per reports from Marca.

The 43-year old enjoyed a modest playing career between the first and second tiers of Spanish football, with spells at Guadix, Lleida, Xerez, Levante and Alicante.

After retiring from professional football in 2009 he was elected as president of the Spanish professional footballers union (AFE), before leaving to run for RFEF president in 2017.

Following his election in May 2018 he faced criticised for sacking Spain national boss Julen Lopetegui days before the start of the 2018 World Cup, after Lopetegui confirmed he agreed a deal to join Real Madrid after the tournament.