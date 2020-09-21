Former Athletic Bilbao star Mikel San Jose joins Birmingham City

Veteran midfielder Mikel San Jose has joined Championship club Birmingham City on a free transfer following his release from Athletic Bilbao.

The 31-year old brought to an end 11 seasons at the Basque club at the end of last season, with boss Gazika Garitano confirming they would not be renewing his contract at San Mames.

San Jose made 397 appearances in all competitions for Athletic Bilbao after coming through the youth ranks, before joining Liverpool in 2007.

However, despite being highly rated by former Reds boss Rafael Benitez, he did not make a senior appearance at Anfield.

His appearance record with Garitano’s side places him just outside of their all time Top Ten, behind club legends Joseba Etxeberria, Andoni Iraola and Markel Susaeta.

He has signed a two-year contract with Aitor Karanka’s side, joining former Barcelona youth team product Jon Toral and ex Real Madrid goalkeeper Andres Prieto at St Andrews.

Image via Birmingham City FC on Twitter