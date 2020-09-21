Done deal: Barcelona defender Wague joins PAOK on loan

Barcelona have confirmed Senegalese defender Moussa Wague has joined Greek side PAOK on a season-long loan arrangement.

The deal will leave the Catalan club without a specialist right-back with Nelson Semedo set to join Wolves in a permanent deal this week.

❗ ÚLTIMA HORA Acord amb el PAOK de Salònica per a la cessió de @Moussa_WagueOff — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) September 21, 2020

The right-back joined Ligue 1 club Nice on a loan deal earlier this year and made just five starts before football across Europe was brought to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Ligue 1 season subsequently prematurely ended.

Wague joined the Blaugrana in the summer of 2018 in a move worth in the region of €5m from Belgian club Eupen and spent last season in the club’s B team.

The defender described his Barca La Liga first-team debut against Huesca in April as a “dream come true” and appeared in league matches against Celta Vigo and Eibar late on in the campaign.

Wague has featured against Leganes, Borussia Dortmund and Inter but has been a fringe figure at the club this campaign, preceding his loan move to Nice late in the January transfer window.