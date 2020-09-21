Bayer Leverkusen want Atletico Madrid star Santiago Arias

Atletico Madrid full back Santiago Arias is rumoured to be attracting new transfer interest from a host of Bundesliga clubs, with Bayer Leverkusen leading the race to sign him.

The Colombian international has been linked with an exit from the Wanda Metropolitano before the transfer window closes in October, after slipping behind Kieran Trippier and Sime Vrsaljko in the pecking order with Diego Simeone’s side.

Premier League pair Everton and Newcastle United have also been tracking the 28-year old in recent weeks, but reports from Diario AS claim he is now more likely to move to Germany.

Bayer Leverkusen are rumoured to be pushing for a loan to buy move, including a €10m compulsory purchase clause implemented at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Atletico Madrid would prefer a permanent move for the former PSV Eindhoven defender, and their asking price could be lowered to €7m to seal a full transfer away from the Spanish capital.