Barcelona plan to loan midfielder Riqui Puig to Ajax

Barcelona are planning to loan out talented midfielder Riqui Puig to Dutch giants Ajax, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

It follows on from Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman opening the door for the central midfielder leaving on a temporary basis this season as he is not in his plans, despite the exits of Arthur Melo, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal, although Miralem Pjanic has arrived.

Puig was omitted from the matchday squad to face Elche in their Joan Gamper Trophy pre-season clash this weekend in anticipation of an exit.

Puig, 21. made three senior appearances for the Catalan giants in 2018/19 and is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents to come through their La Masia academy in years.

Puig made his La Liga debut on 13 April 2019, starting in a 0–0 draw against Huesca, and played 67 minutes, before starting in a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo in May.

The midfielder made his senior team debut with first team against Cultural Leonesa in a 4–1 home victory in the Copa Del Rey in December 2018, as he came on in the 55th minute and assisted the fourth goal. He described his debut as ‘a dream come true’.

It was not until Quique Setien’s appointment at the Camp Nou earlier this year that Puig enjoyed prolonged prominence in the club’s matchday squads as he made 12 appearances last season.