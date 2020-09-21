Barcelona line up three replacements for Nelson Semedo amid Wolves offer

Barcelona have reportedly drawn up a three player shortlist to replace Nelson Semedo, after Premier League club Wolves submitted a €40m offer for the Portuguese international.

Semedo has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou ahead of Barcelona’s first game of the 2020-21 La Liga season against Villarreal next weekend.

If the former Benfica star does move on, new La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman could move for Ajax defender Sergino Dest or Real Betis’ Emerson.

United States international Dest could be available for around €20m, if Barcelona can fight off interest from Bayern Munich.

Barcelona do have a €6m purchase option on Brazilian international Emerson, as part of their co-ownership agreement with Real Betis.

Another option for Koeman could be Norwich City’s Max Aarons, with the Championship club open to offers in the region of €25m.

According to reports from BBC Sport, Norwich coach Daniel Farke claimed he will fight to keep Aarons if an offer is received, but the England U21 international is only a back up option for Koeman.