Barcelona defender Semedo to join Wolves this week in £29m deal

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo will join Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers this week in a deal worth £29m, reports Tim Spiers of The Athletic.

The Portugal international is now set to leave the Camp Nou after a three-year stint, where he won four trophies including two La Liga titles.

It has been reported that Barcelona have identified three possible replacements for Semedo, who was the only specialist right-back in the club’s first-team squad.

Semedo was signed by Benfica in the summer of 2017 for a €35m fee but has not always featured regularly for the side, with Sergi Roberto often preferred at full-back.

Senegalese defender Moussa Wague is a right-back although lacks experience at the top level and it appears increasingly likely that the Catalan giants will move to sign a replacement on a permanent basis.

Semedo is now set to be the latest exit from the Camp Nou in a busy summer of outgoings as Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez are also closing in on exits following Ivan Rakitic’s departure to Sevilla and Arthur Melo joining Juventus.

