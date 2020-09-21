Barcelona defender Semedo to join Wolves this week in £29m deal

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo will join Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers this week in a deal worth £29m, reports Tim Spiers of The Athletic.

The Portugal international is now set to leave the Camp Nou after a three-year stint, where he won four trophies including two La Liga titles.

A deal to sign Nelson Semedo for £29m from Barcelona is edging closer to completion. Likely to be announced in the next couple of days #WWFC — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) September 21, 2020

It has been reported that Barcelona have identified three possible replacements for Semedo, who was the only specialist right-back in the club’s first-team squad.

Semedo was signed by Benfica in the summer of 2017 for a €35m fee but has not always featured regularly for the side, with Sergi Roberto often preferred at full-back.

Senegalese defender Moussa Wague is a right-back although lacks experience at the top level and it appears increasingly likely that the Catalan giants will move to sign a replacement on a permanent basis.

Semedo is now set to be the latest exit from the Camp Nou in a busy summer of outgoings as Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez are also closing in on exits following Ivan Rakitic’s departure to Sevilla and Arthur Melo joining Juventus.