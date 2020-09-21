Barcelona battling Bayern Munich for Ajax defender Dest

Barcelona are battling Bayern Munich in their attempts to sign Ajax defender and United States international Sergino Dest this summer, reports Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Dest is said to be an option for the club, as Barcelona have identified three possible replacements for Nelson Semedo, who was the only specialist right-back in the club’s first-team squad and is now set to join Wolves in a permanent deal while Moussa Wague has left for PAOK.

Paperworks also signed for Nelson Semedo to Wolverhampton. He’ll be in UK on next hours to have medicals and sign until June 2025. €35m final fee. Barcelona are still considering Dest as a target but Bayern Münich are preparing a new bid to sign him from Ajax. 🚨 #FCB #Wolves — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2020

Dest, 19, has already been capped three times by his national despite spending his childhood in the Netherlands and has risen quickly through the ranks at Ajax since joining the club in 2018.

Dest only made his debut for the Dutch giants first team last season and he has clocked up 36 appearances, scoring twice.

The teenager is said to be capable of playing on either side of the defence, although is most comfortable on the right side, and is one of the highest rated players in the Eredivisie.

Dest committed his national future to the United States in October 2019 having made his debut against Mexico the previous month.