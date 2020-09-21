Barcelona agree to release striker Luis Suarez with contract payoff

Barcelona have agreed to release striker Luis Suarez from the final year of his contract at the Camp Nou and will pay him off with part of the agreed salary, report Catalan radio station RAC1.

La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid are said to have an agreement in place to sign Suarez after the Uruguayan striker’s proposed move to Juventus fell through.

💣ACUERDO El FCB y Suárez tienen cerrado el acuerdo para la salida dl uruguayo dl club Suárez renuncia a parte del año de contrato q le quedaba. Cede parte de su ficha para poder salir LIBRE y poder decidir su futuro Luisito cierra la etapa en el Barça esta semana#mercato pic.twitter.com/GEZqzsRQky — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) September 21, 2020

Suarez’s suggest move to Atleti could be combined with the likely exit of striker Alvaro Morata, who is reportedly going to join Juventus on a season-long loan arrangement with an option to buy.

Diego Simeone and Atleti’s CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin are said to have been in constant contact with the Uruguayan and are now closing in on doing what would be one of the most remarkable deals of the summer.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times, and he is not thought to be in the plans of new boss Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou, but that does not look likely to materialise this summer, although the exit of Suarez could help finance his replacement.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman had opened the door for Suarez to stay at the Camp Nou after reports indicated Suarez’s proposed move to Juventus had collapsed and Lionel Messi is reportedly persuading the striker to stay at the Camp Nou.

However, it now appears to be certain that Suarez will be the latest exit from the Catalan giants after a six-year spell, although it is likely he will remain in La Liga.