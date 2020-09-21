Atletico Madrid agreement to sign Barcelona striker Luis Suarez

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has a total agreement to join La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid after his move to Juventus fell through.

It is claimed by El Mundo Deportivo that Suarez has a personal agreement in place with Atleti, and the Spanish capital club now need to move on Diego Costa – who is wanted by Fenerbahce – to fund the deal.

There are other issues with the deal as Suarez is still insistent that the Blaugrana pay him off for the final year of his contract, something which the club are said to be reluctant to do.

Diego Simeone and Atleti’s CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin are said to have been in constant contact with the Uruguayan and are now closing in on doing what would be one of the most remarkable deals of the summer.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times, and he is not thought to be in the plans of new boss Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou, but that does not look likely to materialise this summer, although the exit of Suarez could help finance his replacement.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman had opened the door for Suarez to stay at the Camp Nou after reports indicated Suarez’s proposed move to Juventus had collapsed and Lionel Messi is reportedly persuading the striker to stay at the Camp Nou, although it now looks set that he will leave, but an exit looks increasingly possible.