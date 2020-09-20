Wolves closing in on Barcelona star Nelson Semedo

Premier League side Wolves are set to complete an ambitious move for Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo in the coming days.

Nuno Santo has reportedly been tracking the Portuguese international as a replacement for Matt Doherty, following his switch to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

According to reports from Sky Sports Italia journalist Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have reached an agreement on a deal rumoured to be around €35m, with Semedo signing a five-year deal at Molineux.

Nelson #Semedo to Wolves is ‘here we go’ and confirmed. The deal is done and will be signed on next few hours also with Barcelona. Personal terms agreed with Mendes until 2025. Medicals on next week. 👌🏻🐺 #Wolves …now it’s time for Dest [but Bayern are confident to sign him]. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

Ronald Koeman is now expected to focus his efforts on bringing in Ajax defender Sergino Dest as a replacement for the departing Semedo.

However, Koeman could be challenged by defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the race for the United States international, with Ajax demanding at least €20m for the 19-year old.

Dest enjoyed an eye-catching debut campaign with Erik ten Hag’s side in 2019-20, making 20 league appearances from a possible 25, due to the early termination of the Eredivise season