Real Madrid held to 0-0 draw at Real Sociedad in La Liga opener

Real Madrid’s La Liga title defence kicked off on a low key note, as Zinedine Zidane’s side were held to a 0-0 draw at Real Sociedad.

Los Blancos were granted an extra week of preparation ahead of the 2020-21 season, but it did little to help them based on a below par performance in the Basque Country.

Zidane opted to start Norwegian international Martin Odegaard, following his return from a loan spell at the Anoeta Stadium in 2019-20, and he was at the heart of Real Madrid’s best moments.

The 21-year old teed up Karim Benzema for their only meaningful chance of the first half hour, with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane both heading over before the break.

The visitors did look to step it up after the restart, with Dani Carvajal forcing a smart stop from Alex Remiro.

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil brought on summer signing David Silva to try and inject some life into his side in the closing stages, but neither side could carve out an opening, as Zidane’s title defence got off to a poor start.

