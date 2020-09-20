Martin Braithwaite set to miss Barcelona season kick off through injury

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite will miss their first game of the 2020-21 La Liga season at home to Villarreal on September 27 due to injury.

La Blaugrana have been granted a delayed start to the domestic campaign, due to their participation in the extended 2019-20 Champions League season in August.

However, despite confirming the future status of club captain Lionel Messi in recent weeks, and Ansu Fati being passed fit, Braithwaite could be sidelined until the end of 2020.

The club confirmed via an official statement the Danish international suffered a thigh injury in training, with a decision on potential surgery expected to be delayed until October.

The former Leganes man was unlikely to start against Unai Emery’s side next weekend, however, his absence may increase Ronald Koeman’s determination to source another attacker before the transfer window closes next month.

Luis Suarez does looks set to remain at the Camp Nou for the 2020-21 season, after his move to Serie A giants Juventus fell through.