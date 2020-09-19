Zinedine Zidane confirms no talks with Gareth Bale over Tottenham return

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed he did not speak to Gareth Bale ahead of his season long loan move back to Tottenham.

Bale travelled to London yesterday to complete a medical and tie up a one-year deal to rejoin his former club for the 2020-21 Premier League season, with a move finally confirmed earlier today.

However, despite freezing the Welsh international out of his plans at the back end of the 2019-20 campaign, Zidane once again insisted he has no issue with the 31-year old winger.

“With Bale it always appears that it’s one against the other, but it’s not like that. I have never had a problem with Gareth, he told a pre-match press conference with Diario AS ahead of Los Blancos’ weekend trip to Real Sociedad.

“He is now making a change, and I wish him the best. I do not need to speak about it, as these things happen in football.”

Bale’s return to English football has now been formalised, with Spurs and Real Madrid reaching an agreement to share responsibility for his wages across the next 12 months.

He is expected to miss the first month of action for Jose Mourinho’s side after a long-standing knee injury was flagged up as part of his medical assessment last night.