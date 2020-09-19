La Liga News

Tottenham confirm double swoop for Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon

Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon have completed their moves from Real Madrid to Tottenham, the La Liga giants have confirmed.

Bale has been heavily linked with a return to his former club, after his agent Jonathan Barnett confirmed Los Blancos were in talks with Spurs over a 12-month loan deal.

Despite concerns over a compromise on the two clubs reaching an agreement on the Welsh international’s wages in the next year, a deal has now been struck.

Bale will miss the first month of action for Jose Mourinho’s team however, after his Tottenham medical raised concerns over a knee injury he picked up on international duty with Ryan Giggs’ side earlier this month.

Reguilon joins the Premier League side on a five-year permanent deal, in a transfer rumoured to be around €35m for the 23-year old full back.

The Spanish international returned to Madrid in August after an eye-catching loan spell at Europa League winners Sevilla last season, however, Zinedine Zidane opted to stick with Ferland Mendy and Marcelo as his left back options in 2020-21.

