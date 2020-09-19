Sevilla reject €55m bid for Jules Kounde from Manchester City

Sevilla have reportedly turned down a shock €55m offer from Premier League giants Manchester City for central defender Jules Kounde.

Kounde is rumoured to be on the radar of Real Madrid, Barcelona and City after an impressive debut campaign at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in 2019-20.

The French U21 international made 40 appearances in all competitions last season, as Julen Lopetegui’s side secured a sixth Europa League title in August.

As per an exclusive report from Marca, Sevilla have rejected an initial bid from Pep Guardiola’s side, with the Andalucians determined to hold out for his full €90m release clause.

City are also rumoured to be tracking Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly as their first choice ahead of the closure of the transfer window next month.

Kounde is likely to be viewed a back up alternative for the Senegalese international, with City unlikely to offer more than €70m for the former Bordeaux centre back in the coming weeks.